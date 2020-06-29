TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics to begin summer session

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking for a safe way to keep your kids active this summer, TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics may be the way to go.

The Fargo gym is offering multiple classes starting July 6th for little ones beginning at the preschool age and up.

Staff has been continuously working on implementing safety precautions to protect both guests and employees.

All visitors must have their temperatures checked when entering the facility, sanitizer is available and coaches are wearing face masks.

TNT Fitness Director Ryan Williams says being active isn’t the only perk of getting back to the gym.

“Being able to talk to your friends again. You can just see them light up, and socialization is another skill. It’s very important to learn how to interact with each other, and you can’t do that in social isolation, no matter how hard you try.” TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics Fitness Director Ryan Williams said.

