11-year-old Buffalo Boy Killed In Polaris Ranger Crash Identified

BUFFALO, N.D. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old girl is at Sanford in Fargo after rolling their Polaris Ranger.

The crash happened around 3 Sunday afternoon just east of Buffalo, North Dakota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says Owen Steckler turned and lost control going into a ditch.

He was thrown and died at the scene.

Owen was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt.

Madison Steckler was wearing a seatbelt and is being treated for her injuries.

Both children are from Buffalo.