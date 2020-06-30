Dilworth Man Hurt In Fatal Crash In Hubbard County

HUBBARD CO., Minn — A crash Monday morning in Hubbard County, Minnesota kills one man and leaves a Dilworth man hurt.

The investigation shows that 29-year-old Ryan Schlichting of Dilworth collided head-on with a car driven by 36-year-old David Weimer of Walker.

Weimer was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on Schlichting’s condition.

The crash happening around 7 in the morning on County Road 38 in Lakeport Township.

It remains under investigation.