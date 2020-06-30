Fargo Public Library buildings to reopen July 13

Curbside pick-up services will end once the libraries reopen.

FARGO, N.D.–All Fargo Public Library locations are set to reopen to the public on Monday, July 13.

Regular summer hours and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Library patrons will be asked to social distance and wear a mask when visiting any of the locations. Plexiglass has been installed at check-out desks and high-touch areas will be cleaned frequently.

Some of the technology services will be limited in order to practice social distancing. Computer stations will be limited and internet usage reduced to two hours per person per day. All meeting rooms, conference rooms, study rooms and the Wiggle Room will remain closed.

All onsite library programming has been cancelled for the time being.

The Fargo Library hours are below: