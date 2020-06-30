North Dakota reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 38 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday.

Seven counties report new cases including Benson, Burleigh, Cass, Morton, Mountrail, Pierce and Walsh counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 13 and Morton County the second most with 10.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case in Cass County were determined to be a duplicate. The total number of positive cases has been updated to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,576 positive cases, 25 current hospitalizations, 3,195 people recovered and 79 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,243 of the total positive cases and 66 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

182,283 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,709 total tests from yesterday)

106,122 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+431 unique individuals from yesterday)

102,546 – Total Negative (+394 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,576 – Total Positive (+38 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that a case in Cass County was a duplicate.

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

231 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

25 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

3,195 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)

79 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY