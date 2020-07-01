Fake Money Being Passed In Sargent & Richland Counties
The currency consists of fake $50 and $100 bills
RICHLAND CO., N.D. — Funny money is being passed in at least two southern North Dakota counties.
Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Sargent County Sheriff’s Office and investigating $650 in counterfeit bills passed in various locations in both counties.
They say the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.