Fort Noks bar temporarily closes due to possible COVID-19 case

FARGO, N.D.–Fort Noks Bar of Gold in Fargo has temporarily closed its doors due to possible contact with COVID-19.

Management announced the closure on Facebook saying, “This is for the safety of not only our staff and families but our customers as well.”

The bar did not provide a time frame for reopening.

The full Facebook announcement is below:

Due to a suspected contact with Covid-19, Fort Noks management has chosen to temporarily close our doors. This is for the safety of not only our staff and families but our customers as well. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please keep an eye on our social media for any updates. Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you all soon.