North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to resume visitation

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will soon be allowing visitors back at its facilities.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place during visits and tables will be disinfected between each visit.

The Youth Correctional Center already began allowing outdoor visitations on June 27. Two adults are allowed per visit and each cottage has a 60-minute visitation period on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Missouri River Correctional Center will begin with outdoor visitations on July 3 and the James River Correction Center and North Dakota State Penitentiary are still finalizing their visitation plans.

Visitors will be provided masks, have their temperature taken and asked screening questions prior to each visitation.

Deputy Warden of Transitional Facilities Shannon Davison said, “The coronavirus pandemic has been ever-evolving and the care and safety of our employees and the people we serve must come first. As we continue to mitigate the coronavirus, we recognize that visitation is vitally important to our residents and their families as it provides an opportunity for human connection and strengthens family bonds. As we move forward with visitation opportunities, we will assess risk utilizing a phased approach to ensure the safety of our employees, residents, visitors, and the public.”