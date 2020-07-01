North Dakota reports 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 39 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday.

Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Dunn, Grand Forks, Mercer, Stark, Steele, Traill, Walsh and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 15 and Burleigh County the second most with 9.

A man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditioned died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,615 positive cases, 20 current hospitalizations, 3,210 people recovered and 80 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,260 of the total positive cases and 66 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

184,792 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,505 total tests from yesterday)

107,226 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,104 unique individuals from yesterday)

103,611 – Total Negative (+1,065 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,615 – Total Positive (+39 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

234 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

20 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

3,210 – Total Recovered (+15 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY