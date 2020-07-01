Strange Man Offering Rides To Females In Fosston, Minnesota

Polk County Sheriff's Office receiving two complaints about the man so far

FOSSTON, Minn. — A suspicious acting man is offering rides to females in Fosston, Minnesota.

The first incident was Saturday afternoon and the second incident was this morning.

The man was told “no” but he continued to offer the females a ride. He eventually left the area.

The white man is described as around 60-years-old, heavy set with a white beard.

If you have information about the man contact authorities.