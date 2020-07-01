Teen Biker Has Serious Injuries After Being Hit By Car Near Gully, Minnesota

Warren Thompson was taken to Sanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

POLK CO., Minn. — A 16-year-old Gonvick boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he hit by a car while biking in eastern Polk County.

The crash happening on Highway 92 and 410th Avenue near Gully, Minnesota just before 8 this morning.

The driver of the car, 78-year-old James Hutchinson of Thief River Falls and his passenger were not hurt.

The state patrol says Hutchinson was driving over a small hillcrest when he hit Thompson.