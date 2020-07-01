Walz Celebrates Launch Of Emergency Insulin Act; Law Faces Legal Challenge

The Minnesota Net Safety Program helps Minnesotans who have difficulty paying for their insulin.

MINNESOTA – The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act goes into effect as a lawsuit is filed.

The program has two parts: urgent need for insulin and the continuing need program.

The urgent need allows eligible Minnesotans to receive a 30 day supply of insulin immediately at their pharmacy once a year for no more than a $35 co-pay.

The continuing need gives people up to a year’s supply of insulin for no more than $50 dollars per 90 day refill.

“This is one that stepped in and filled an incredibly important need, but it also proved the unaffordability of pharmaceuticals is still and remains a problem,” Governor Walz said.

Just hours before the law took effect, The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America filed a lawsuit in federal court. They’re asking the court to declare the law unconstitutional.