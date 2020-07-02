City of Fargo Moving Into Phase II Of Reopening

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo is entering phase two of reopening and it includes the opening of city facilities including libraries.

In-person meetings will resume.

Late payment fees will no longer be deferred.

And some good news: MATBUS will operate fare-free for the rest of the year.

Read more from the city below:

Evolving from Phase I to Phase II:

All City Hall departmental reception doors will be open to the public within the facility.

Capacity for the Fargo City Commission Chambers will be increased from 25% to 50%; this equates to a maximum of 125 people in the Chambers at one time.

Public meetings will resume in-person presences, with virtual accommodations being made for those who are unable or uncomfortable participating in person.

MATBUS of Fargo and Moorhead will operate fare-free through December 31, 2020.

Late payment fees for City utility bills begin being assessed in July 2020 after being deferred during Phase I. Utility shut-offs will also resume when applicable.

All Fargo Public Library locations will open to the public.

A Continuing Commitment to Safety: