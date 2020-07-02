City of Fargo Moving Into Phase II Of Reopening
FARGO, N.D. — Fargo is entering phase two of reopening and it includes the opening of city facilities including libraries.
In-person meetings will resume.
Late payment fees will no longer be deferred.
And some good news: MATBUS will operate fare-free for the rest of the year.
Read more from the city below:
Evolving from Phase I to Phase II:
- All City Hall departmental reception doors will be open to the public within the facility.
- Capacity for the Fargo City Commission Chambers will be increased from 25% to 50%; this equates to a maximum of 125 people in the Chambers at one time.
- Public meetings will resume in-person presences, with virtual accommodations being made for those who are unable or uncomfortable participating in person.
- MATBUS of Fargo and Moorhead will operate fare-free through December 31, 2020.
- Late payment fees for City utility bills begin being assessed in July 2020 after being deferred during Phase I. Utility shut-offs will also resume when applicable.
- All Fargo Public Library locations will open to the public.
A Continuing Commitment to Safety:
- Paper masks will be available to guests at City facilities as an option.
- Enhanced cleaning schedules to sanitize commonly-touched surfaces multiple times per day are in full utilization.
- City of Fargo staff will undergo symptom self-screening prior to reporting to work and will continue practicing social distancing behaviors and healthy hygiene habits while utilizing personal protective equipment when distancing is not possible.
- If residents prefer, City services and staff members can still be accessed virtually at FargoND.gov/Virtual.
- Official City travel continues to be suspended until further notice.
- The temporary acrylic panels in departmental lobbies will continue to be used during Phase II to protect members of the public and staff.
- Access to the exterior of City Hall will continue to be controlled via a video and electronic entry system.