North Dakota reports 43 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 43 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday.

Ten counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Grand Forks, McHenry, Morton, Stark, Traill, Walsh and Wells Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 17 and Burleigh County the second most with 14.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Sioux County was determined to be a duplicate. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases has been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,657 positive cases, 19 current hospitalizations, 3,235 people recovered and 80 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,277 of the total positive cases and 66 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

188,414 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,625 total tests from yesterday)

108,195 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+969 unique individuals from yesterday)

104,538 – Total Negative (+927 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,657 – Total Positive (+43 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

234 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individual from yesterday)

19 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

3,235 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY