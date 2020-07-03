Fergus Falls Band Teacher Performs Five Part 4th Of July Song All By Himself

He says his marching band has played this song for the past 2 decades and wanted to create his own version.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls band teacher who made national headlines for his creative work is back again with a patriotic salute.

Scott Kummrow plays a five part performance of Yankee Doodle Dandy all by himself.

Kummrow first made the news over his one man band performance of Pomp and Circumstance for the Fergus’s graduation.

Click here to watch the full video.