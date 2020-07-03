LIVE – Celebrating Independence Day around the metro

MOORHEAD, MN – According to Memory Fireworks, fireworks sales are skyrocketing in the metro this morning.

With many official 4th of July celebrations canceled due to COVID 19, Memory Fireworks says many customers are celebrating on their own.

Staff say they’ve had a hard time keeping some fan favorites like the Memory and Dakota Series fireworks on the shelves.

They also add that there’s always more business when Independence Day falls on a weekend.

“It’s been busy early on, so we keep encouraging people to come out early because we have a lot of fireworks, but some of the Memory Fireworks favorites are going to be gone today or tomorrow,” said David Reuter of Memory Fireworks.

Memory Fireworks is offering online ordering and curbside pickup for those who’d rather not shop in stores.

More fireworks at home aren’t the only way Independence Day is different in the region this year.

While usually you can expect to visit food vendors and sit outside and enjoy the show with other families, COVID has kind of put a damper on all of that.

Now, you’re being asked to watch from the comfort of your car.

The Moorhead show, which was held at MSUM last year, has moved to Horizon Park this year.

It starts at 10 PM, and although the park closes at 9:30 PM, you’re encouraged to park and watch from your car in the nearby parking lots at:

Harold’s On Main

Menards

Bremer Bank

Dorothy Dobbs School

Vista Center for Education

Anne Carlsen Center

OfficeMax in Dilworth

VFW Auxiliary 1223

MYHA Cullen Hockey Center

Triumph Lutheran Church

Moorhead Academy Center

Moorhead American Legion Post 21

“It’s going to be like the old fashioned days, families can come in, they can sit on their car, open up their hatchback and watch their spectacular show,” said Sheri Larson, Executive Director of the Moorhead Business Association.

The Moorhead Business Association is raising funds to pay for the event and needs less then $3000 to cover it in full.

You can donate by clicking on this link or by texting “MBA” to 26989.

The City of West Fargo will also be hosting a fireworks display at the new development The Lights.

It’s free for the community and will have live music starting at 7:30 and running til 9:30, as well as yard games.

The firework show starts at 9:30 PM, and everybody attending is asked to follow the social distancing guidelines.

And finally, Bonanzaville is still having their annual fireworks show!

The parade begins at 2 PM, but the event starts at 10 AM.

They’ll have historical games, demonstrations, bungee jumping from Games to Go, and the Terry & Jerry’s Food Truck will also be there!

The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 PM tonight, and social distancing as well as precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will be in plcae.