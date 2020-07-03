Social Distancing: The Gift Of Hamilton

Iconic Musical Available To Stream Now Due To Pandemic

People are going gaga over Hamilton on Disney+ this morning.

The musical is streaming because of COVID-19.

But too much traffic can cause problems for streaming sites.

I have a friend who stayed up until 2 a.m. Friday to watch Hamilton as soon as humanely possible. Then she got this error message. Imagine waiting years to see something and then having this happen.

Eventually Disney Plus got its act together and she was able to watch it after about 20 minutes.

But she says those 20 minutes were agony.

Are you getting a hip hop history lesson this weekend? Learning about our founding fathers seems appropriate for Independence Day. Show us your 4th of July plans.

