What happens if there’s rain for Moorhead fireworks?

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Independence Day Firework Shows may be in for a bit of rain.

The Moorhead Business Association says that even if it does rain, the show at Horizon Park must go on.

Organizers say that they won’t have to worry about people getting wet as they will be viewing the shows from inside their cars.

In the event that there is a downpour, they will reschedule the show for the 5th.

“We know the show will go on. As soon as they load the fireworks, we have to shoot them off. If the weather comes in, we might start a little bit earlier, or a little bit later, but as long as there is no torrential rain, we’ll be in good shape,” said Assistant Director for the Moorhead Business Association, Nick Lehr.