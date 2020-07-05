Body Pulled From Lake Carlos After Drowning Report

Douglas County Dive Rescue Team made the discovery around 10 o'clock Sunday morning

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a man in Lake Carlos that fits the description of the man who was reported to have drowned on Friday.

Douglas County Dive Rescue Team made the discovery around 10 o’clock Sunday morning.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Authorities will release the victim’s identity after the family has been notified.