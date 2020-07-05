People In Fargo Can Ask Questions of Police Chief Candidates

The deadline to submit a question is Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. — If you live in Fargo you now have a chance to be a part of the hiring process for the next Chief of Police.

The city is looking for questions you would like answered by the candidates during the hiring process.

The deadline to submit a question is Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m. for consideration.

They are limited to 350 characters and only by people living in Fargo.

Find a link here.

Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a chance to acquire a deeper understanding of what people would like to see from the next generation of leaders.

Current Police Chief David Todd is retiring at the end of July after leading the department for nearly 6 years.