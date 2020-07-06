North Dakota reports 33 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.

Ten counties report new cases including Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Grand Forks, Ransom, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 17 and Burleigh County the second most with six.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,849 positive cases, 22 current hospitalizations, 3,350 people recovered and 80 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,334 of the total positive cases and 66 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

202,533 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,238 total tests from yesterday)

113,582 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+454 unique individuals from yesterday)

109,733 – Total Negative (+421 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,849 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

245 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

22 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

3,350 – Total Recovered (+26 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY