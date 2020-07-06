Red River Zoo Teaches Junior Zookeepers Leadership Skills

It teaches kids about working with animals and being a leader while offering unique experiences in the outdoors.

FARGO, N.D. – Middle school students are getting to learn all about zookeeping as part of the Red River Zoo’s Junior Zookeeper Leadership program.

It teaches kids about working with animals and being a leader while offering unique experiences in the outdoors.

The zoo had to bring in more staff to help spread students out due to COVID-19.

Students get to assist in the care of animals, educate visitors and help clean and prepare the zoo each day.

“We always believe that the more you’re out enjoying the outdoors, the better it is for you, but this year in particular because kids have been so cooped up and stuck at home and not seeing other friends and being able to socialize. This gives them the opportunity to do it relatively safely since your outside,” said Sally Jacobson, Executive Director of the Red River Zoo.

All staff are required to wear masks and social distancing is still encouraged.