Group turns in signatures for redistricting reform measure

FARGO, N.D. (AP)–A group looking to reform voting redistricting rules in North Dakota says it has collected enough signatures to get the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November.

Officials with North Dakota Voters First said Monday they submitted 36,708 signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s office.

The group must obtain nearly 27,000 valid signatures from North Dakota voters to qualify for the ballot.

The leader of the group, Carol Sawicki, of Fargo, said the effort was challenging because volunteers were forced to implement social distancing and safety protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A federal judge refused to waive the state’s ban on gathering electronic signatures for a ballot measure.