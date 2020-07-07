North Dakota reports 52 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 52 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Tuesday.

Fifteen counties report new cases including Barnes, Benson, Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Morton, Sargent, Sioux, Stark, Towner, Walsh, Ward and Williams Counties.

Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 16 and Cass County the second most with eight.

Three people from Cass County and one person from Stutsman County all with underlying health conditions died. The NDDoH says these deaths were not previously reported to the state, but COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death on the death records.

Additionally, the NDDoH determined two previous cases from Grand Forks County and Cass County were mismarked in the system. A previous case from Burleigh County was also determined to be from out of state. The total number of COVID-19 cases has been adjusted to reflect this.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,898 positive cases, 24 current hospitalizations, 3,413 people recovered and 84 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,358 of the total positive cases and 69 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

204,526 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,989 total tests from yesterday)

114,357 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+775 unique individuals from yesterday)

110,459 – Total Negative (+726 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,898 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

248 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

24 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

3,413 – Total Recovered (+63 individuals from yesterday)

84 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY