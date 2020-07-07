People Are Being Duped By Pomeranian Dog Scam

FARGO, N.D. — They are cute but the scam being run involving Pomeranian dogs is not cute at all.

Fargo Police reporting that over the past few days they have taken two reports where victims thought they were buying Pomeranian dogs through an online sale.

In both incidents, the victims were contacted multiple times for additional payments, and shipping information which ended up not being accurate.

In one report, the out of state victim tried to buy a Pomeranian from “Anna’s Pomeranian Farm” which claimed to be out of Fargo that was to be shipped via “United Pet’s Parcel.”

Both are fake and have phone numbers that are disconnected.

Police are urging buyers to be cautious when buying anything online.