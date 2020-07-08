Downed power line in Polk County result of hit-and-run

Wild Rice Electric arrived at the scene and tended to the power line.

POLK COUNTY, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that downed a power line on Tuesday.

The power line was lying across the road at the intersection of County Road 10 and 160th Avenue SE.

Upon initial investigation of the downed power line, officers determined a vehicle struck the power pole and then left the area after the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431.