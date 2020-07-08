Grant Program Created To Help Lure Customers Back

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota is taking steps to improve customer confidence to help get the economy back on track.

The state is introducing a new Economic Resiliency Grant Program.

“We don’t need additional debt,” said Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer.

“We need our customers to come back to the marketplace. So the ERG was designed to address that challenge. How do we get customers back into the marketplace, safely.”

The program will help businesses pay for measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

They include adding touch-less payment systems, improving distance between customers and employees and purchasing personal protective equipment, Ultraviolet sanitizers or temperature checking equipment.

The $69 million program begins July 29th and the funding is first come first served.

Find more information at ndresponse.gov.