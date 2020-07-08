North Dakota nears 4,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 73 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.

Eighteen counties report new cases including Benson, Burleigh, Cass, Foster, Grand Forks, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, Morton, Nelson, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Sheridan, Sioux, Walsh and Williams Counties.

Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 20 and Cass County the second most with 15.

A woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions died. The NDDoH says the woman’s death was not previously reported to the state, but COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death on her death record.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,971 positive cases, 26 current hospitalizations, 3,447 people recovered and 85 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,373 of the total positive cases and 70 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

208,192 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,669 total tests from yesterday)

115,839 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,482 unique individuals from yesterday)

111,868 – Total Negative (+1,409 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,971 – Total Positive (+73 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

252 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

26 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

3,447 – Total Recovered (+34 individuals from yesterday)

85 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY