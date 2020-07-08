Severe Weather Creates Severe Damage for Fergus Falls

The severe thunderstorm that ripped through the region early in the morning did some severe damage as well, ripping off massive branches and uprooting trees.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – Fergus Falls public works crews were out early this morning, working hard to get the city back in shape.

People here told me that the wind was loud enough to wake up most of the neighborhood when it came through.

North of Fergus Falls at Pickerel Lake, the strong winds flipped over motor homes.

The most severe damage in Fergus Falls was along Minnesota Highway 210, where 83 mile an hour wind gusts were recorded at the Fergus Falls Airport.

Those wind gusts destroyed one airplane hangar, ripped the roof off of another, and scattered debris for nearly half a mile along the highway.

They also destroyed part of Bellet’s Welding and Manufacturing Company, tearing the roof off of a metal building and knocking over the walls holding it up.

Bellet’s has been part of the Fergus Falls community for over 40 years.

That sense of community in Fergus Falls was strong, as neighbors showed up throughout the morning to check up on damaged businesses and property throughout the morning.

The airport did not have a total cost of the damage done by the severe weather.