Fargo Pool Reopens After COVID-19 Scare

FARGO, N.D. — Southwest Recreation Pool in Fargo is back open after a COVID-19 scare.

Fargo Park District temporarily closed the pool Wednesday due to staffing issues.

They had been exposed to someone with the virus. They were tested and the tests came back negative.

The person with the virus is not a park district worker.

They determined along with Fargo Cass Public Health that there is no concern for the public.