GoFundMe created to support family of man killed in Otter Tail County tornado

BATTLE LAKE, Minn.–A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of the man who died during a tornado in Dalton and Ashby Wednesday evening.

Thirty-year-old Seth Nelson was identified as the victim on Thursday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Seth leaves behind his wife, Joey, and four kids.

Nearly $4,000 of the $10,000 goal has been raised so far. The money will support Seth’s family with funeral and other living costs.

