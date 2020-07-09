North Dakota surpasses 4,000 positive COVID-19 cases Thursday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 99 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Nineteen counties report new cases including Benson, Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Dickey, Dunn, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Morton, Mountrail, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sioux, Stark, Stutsman, Walsh, Ward and Williams Counties.

Cass County reports the most new cases with 29 and Burleigh County the second most with 23.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,070 positive cases, 30 current hospitalizations, 3,464 people recovered and 85 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,402 of the total positive cases and 70 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

214,167 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,980 total tests from yesterday)

117,849 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,010 unique individuals from yesterday)

113,779 – Total Negative (+1,911 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,070 – Total Positive (+99 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

257 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

30 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

3,464 – Total Recovered (+17 individuals from yesterday)

85 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY