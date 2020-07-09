UPDATE: One person dead after tornado in Otter Tail County

UPDATE: One person has died and two people are hurt after a tornado near Dalton, Minnesota.

For about 30 minutes just after 5:00 Wednesday night, the storm ripped its way across the fields out here and left a lot to be cleaned up in its aftermath.

The area is mostly open farmland, but there are still some homes and buildings and a lot of those were damaged in the path.

The damage includes roofs torn off, a car ending up in a home’s basement, wires down and pieces of semis picked up and left scattered around in fields.

One neighbor we talked to who witnessed the tornado said this was unlike anything he had seen before.

“I have seen funnel clouds and have had them touch down, but I have never watched one start to finish hit the ground and then take out my neighbors houses and stuff like that. To be able to see it for such an extended period of time and for how far it went, it was crazy,” Adam Fagre of Dalton said.

OTTER TAIL & GRANT COUNTIES, Minn. – Deputies are doing house checks in the Dalton, Minnesota area after a tornado touches down.

The tornado was spotted near I-94 near Dalton and Ashby.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it’s searching what they call the impact zone which is east of Dalton to the northeast about six to nine miles. They have not received reports of anyone missing.

