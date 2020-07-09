WATCH LIVE: Otter Tail County Sheriff to discuss tornado aftermath

The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m.

DALTON, Minn.–Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons is holding a press conference to discuss the aftermath of the tornado that tore through Dalton and Ashby Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Fitzgibbons will be joined by Emergency Management Director Patrick Waletzko and County Commissioner John Lindquist.

The man who died during the tornado was identified as 30-year-old Seth Nelson of Battle Lake on Thursday. A GoFundMe has been created to help support Set

h’s family and a coworker whose house was destroyed.

The GoFundMe can be found here.