Dalton Church Leader Talks About Recovery After Tornado

DALTON, Minn. — A Pastor in Dalton Minnesota reacts to the destruction after a tornado swept through.

Dalton Free Lutheran Parish Pastor Mark Johnson says the community is coming together to support each other in their time of need.

He says it’s important to put your trust in god and understand there are a lot of good people in the community working to rebuild.

He also wants to thank the first responders who helped have done so much for the community.

“It’s unbelievable, people calling from hours away to come, and construction and towing companies helped with cleaning up it’s amazing to see,” Dalton Free Lutheran Parish Pastor Mark Johnson said.

Church at Dalton Free Lutheran Parish is scheduled to begin at 9:00 Sunday morning.