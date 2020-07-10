North Dakota reports 84 new COVID-19 cases Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Twenty counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Cavalier, Dunn, Grand Forks, McIntosh, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Pierce, Ramsey, Richland, Sioux, Stark, Steele, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward and Williams Counties.

Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 24 and Cass County the second most with 19.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,154 positive cases, 33 current hospitalizations, 3,496 people recovered and 85 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,421 of the total positive cases and 70 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

219,737 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,573 total tests from yesterday)

119,596 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,747 unique individuals from yesterday)

113,779 – Total Negative (+1,663 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,154 – Total Positive (+84 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

260 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

33 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

3,496 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)

85 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY