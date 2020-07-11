Cass County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating two missing girls

UPDATE (July 11, 2020 at 6:15 p.m.) — According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the girls have been found safe.

PILLAGER, Minn. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding two sisters last seen Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 12-year-old Kristine Bourassa and 8-year-old Tara Miller from Sylvan Township in Pillager voluntarily left on foot Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Bourassa is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Miller is 4 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424.