North Dakota reports 108 new COVID-19 cases Monday

No new deaths were reported on Monday.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 108 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Twenty counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 28 and Burleigh County the second most with 21.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,442 positive cases, 43 current hospitalizations, 3,653 people recovered and 87 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,502 of the total positive cases and 72 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

233,097 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,564 total tests from yesterday)

123,878 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,399 unique individuals from yesterday)

119,436 – Total Negative (+1,291 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,442 – Total Positive (+108 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**

277 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

43 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

3,653 – Total Recovered (+83 individuals from yesterday)

87 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY