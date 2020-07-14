Forbes Magazine Spotlights Drekker Brewing

FARGO, N.D. — A local brewery is getting some big attention thanks to Forbes Magazine.

The business magazine reached out to Drekker Brewing to profile the brewery for a recent issue of the magazine.

One of the Drekker co-founders initially believed it was a joke before realizing Forbes really wanted to talk with him.

He hopes the increased attention will allow for Drekker to expand even more.

“It’s really fun to see people across the country hearing about North Dakota products or North Dakota brands. We’re really excited to see where this takes us, and we already sell beer across the country and internationally and I think that’s where they heard about us,” says president and co-founder Mark Bjornstad.

Drekker is offering beer to go. You can order online for curbside pickup or stop into the brewery.