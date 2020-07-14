Governor Walz announces $100 million in housing assistance, homelessness prevention

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a $100 million housing assistance plan on Tuesday.

The plan will help prevent evictions, homelessness and maintain stability for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund, authorized by the CARES Act, will provide the funding for the plan.

Additionally, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency also launched a program to select local organizations to administer the housing assistance program.

The selected organizations will receive grants to provide outreach, accept and process applications from households seeking assistance, validate household eligibility and process payments for eligible expenses on behalf of households.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan said, “Minnesota faced a housing crisis before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and for some Minnesotans, a lost job or unexpected expenses have put their housing at risk. This housing assistance will help us keep individuals and families in their homes throughout this pandemic.”

More information about the housing assistance plan can be found at mnhousing.gov.