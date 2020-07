Thinking Green: Rain Barrels

What's more fun than a barrel of monkeys? A barrel of free water for the garden, of course.

You know the saying, “too much of a good thing”?

Living in this region we know what that’s like — like when we’re having too much rain, for example.

But if you can figure out a way to store it, then the rainy weather we’ve had lately is a lot easier to deal with.

Find out how to make rain barrels in this week’s Thinking Green.