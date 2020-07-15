North Dakota reports 72 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 72 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday.

Fifteen counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 19 and Mountrail County the second most with 15.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,565 positive cases, 42 current hospitalizations, 3,760 people recovered and 88 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,522 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

238,586 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,093 total tests from yesterday)

126,564 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,531 unique individuals from yesterday)

121,999 – Total Negative (+1,459 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,565 – Total Positive (+72 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**

284 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

3,760 – Total Recovered (+75 individuals from yesterday)

88 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY