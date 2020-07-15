Paradox Comics-N-Cards offering free comics until September

FARGO, N.D. — Paradox Comics-N-Cards is bringing Free Comic Book Day to customers all summer long.

Free Comic Book Day is a nationwide event that happens the first Saturday of May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paradox was unable to host the event this year.

Instead, the store will be offering free comics everyday from now until September, while supplies last.

Every Wednesday, Paradox will have a new selection of four or five comic books set out for free.

“During COVID-19, all we want to do is make some people happy, bring them some normalcy,” said owner, Richard Early. “They are used to coming and getting their free comics every year on the first Saturday of May, so now they get some opportunity to still feel that normal thing that they are used to.”

Paradox is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find the weekly schedule of the free comics available at freecomicbookday.com.