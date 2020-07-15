UND Center for Innovation receives nearly $300,000 in CARES Act funding

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The University of North Dakota Center for Innovation has received $299,921 in CARES Act funding.

The funding will help the community and local businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded the grant.

The Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, Dana Gartzke, said, “This investment comes at a crucial time to help North Dakota’s and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities. We are pleased to make this investment in the UND Center for Innovation, Center for Autonomous Systems to transition and accelerate technical assistance to help businesses, entrepreneurs, UND faculty and community partners handle challenges, solve problems, and address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all industry sectors in North Dakota.”

The University of North Dakota was one of 850 grant recipients eligible to receive funding under the CARES Act.