A Mobile Dining Experience Makes It’s Way To The F-M Area

The dining experience launched last week and already has five reservations.

FARGO-MOORHEAD – COVID-19 has forced many businesses to tap into their creative side in order to stay afloat during these unprecedented times.

“Find new ways to do business, new ways to connect with people and it’s all about creating beautiful spaces for people to connect,” says Carrie Brusven, the owner of Gathered Boutique Rentals & Events.

That is how the idea of Little Bistro came about.

“You make a reservation on our website. You can pick a date and time to make your reservation and then that location can be in the renter’s driveway, if they wanted to have that experience right at home or we have several locations picked out around Fargo-Moorhead that are scenic and pretty, and so, we drop it off, set it up,” Brusven says.

The mobile dining experience is $200 and includes food and drinks from Sol Ave Kitchen and Junkyard Brewing.

Sher Thomsen has not been able to enjoy eating outside since March.

“We have members of our family that are really at high risk for COVID, and so we’ve not been doing anything social, ” she says.

For her, this opportunity gives her the chance to spend a day out of her home without worrying about catching and spreading the disease that has killed so many.

It’s a win-win situation.

“We want to be able to do things that are social and at the same time we wanna make sure that we can keep our loved ones safe,” she adds.

Little Bistro allows up to six people in the space and the owners say they sanitize in between every reservation.