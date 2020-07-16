Essentia Health offers on-demand video visits

The visits will allow patients to receive primary care 24 hours a day.

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health is currently offering on-demand video visits for existing patients who have a MyHealth or MyChart account.

The new service will help patients receive same day care without leaving their homes.

The on-demand visits can be used prior to an in-person visit to shorten the time a patient spends at the clinic. They will also allow patients to receive primary care 24 hours a day.

Amy Ratajczak, PA, a walk-in provider offering these visits says, “COVID-19 has really changed the landscape of healthcare and we are continually adjusting to ensure we are providing the highest level of care for our patients, when and how they need it. This is yet another way Essentia Health is working to make a health difference in the communities we serve.”

Existing patients can access the on-demand visits by logging onto their MyHealth or MyChart account and selecting the “24/7 Visit On Demand” option.