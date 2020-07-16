LIVE: 1870’s Style Glamping Comes To Fort Seward

See How You Can Step Back In Time But Still Have Modern Luxuries

The popular glamping trend has hit our region.

Glamping combines modern luxury with the great outdoors.

They’re taking it a step further at Fort. Seward in Jamestown.

They’re now offering camping in tents that replicate the 1870’s, from tents, to beds, to dishes.

But you’ll still have modern features like showers and bathrooms.

Staff at Fort Seward say they were able to improve on their plans because the historic site was closed during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meggan Smith with Fort Seward says, “So that actually helped give us a little more time because it’s our first year trying this out. We actually needed the extended time. That was nice.”

The Fort is also hosting its annual Big Guns of the Old West event on July 25th and 26th.

Click here for more information on Fort Seward.