North Dakota reports 104 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday

Cass County accounts for 2,548 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 104 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Nineteen counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 26 and Burleigh County the second most with 22.

A woman in her 60s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Williams County was determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,668 positive cases, 38 current hospitalizations, 3,796 people recovered and 89 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,548 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

242,778 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,195 total tests from yesterday)

128,056 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,492 unique individuals from yesterday)

123,388 – Total Negative (+1,389 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,668 – Total Positive (+104 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

285 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (-4 individuals from yesterday)

3,796 – Total Recovered (+36 individuals from yesterday)

89 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY