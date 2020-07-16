Reports: MEAC Cancels Football Season; NDSU Loses Second Opponent

NDSU was scheduled to play North Carolina A&T on Sept. 19

FARGO, N.D. — According to multiple reports, first by HBCU GameDay, the MEAC has canceled its fall sports season meaning North Dakota State football will not play North Carolina A&T on September 19 at the FargoDome.

Players for the Aggies are reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus in July.

The MEAC becomes the third FCS conference along with the Ivy League and Patriot League to sit out the 2020 season.