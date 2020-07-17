North Dakota reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.

Twenty-three counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 37 and Burleigh County the second most with 25.

A woman in her 80s from Morton County died. Whether the woman had underlying health conditions is still unknown.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,792 positive cases, 36 current hospitalizations, 3,903 people recovered and 90 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,584 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

246,903 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,135 total tests from yesterday)

129,475 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,419 unique individuals from yesterday)

124,683 – Total Negative (+1,295 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,792 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

290 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)

36 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

3,903 – Total Recovered (+107 individuals from yesterday)

90 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY