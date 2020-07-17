North Dakota reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Friday
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 124 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.
Twenty-three counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 37 and Burleigh County the second most with 25.
A woman in her 80s from Morton County died. Whether the woman had underlying health conditions is still unknown.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 4,792 positive cases, 36 current hospitalizations, 3,903 people recovered and 90 deaths.
Cass County accounts for 2,584 of the total positive cases and 73 of the total deaths.
246,903 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,135 total tests from yesterday)
129,475 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,419 unique individuals from yesterday)
124,683 – Total Negative (+1,295 unique individuals from yesterday)
4,792 – Total Positive (+124 unique individuals from yesterday)
3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
290 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individual from yesterday)
36 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
3,903 – Total Recovered (+107 individuals from yesterday)
90 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Benson County – 3
- Burleigh County – 25
- Cass County – 37
- Cavalier County – 2
- Dunn County – 1
- Golden Valley County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 11
- McKenzie County – 1
- Mercer County – 3
- Morton County – 4
- Mountrail County – 1
- Pembina County – 1
- Ransom County – 1
- Richland County – 1
- Sargent County – 1
- Sioux County – 3
- Stark County – 3
- Stutsman County – 1
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County – 1
- Ward County – 13
- Williams County – 8